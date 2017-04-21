After Sex Video, S. Korea Accused of Targeting Gay Soldiers

Lim Tae-hoon, the head of the Military Human Rights Center for Korea, speaks during an interview in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 21, 2017. Lee Jin-man / AP

The army doesn’t reveal information about how often it pursues cases against gay soldiers, but Lim said in the five years before 2017 he knows of only two cases where soldiers were prosecuted for homosexual activity. Since the start of the year, more than 30 soldiers have come under investigation and one has been arrested, an army captain who did not know the soldiers involved, Lim said.

“The soldiers who are being investigated had sex with their partners under mutual consent and not inside the barracks,” Lim said. “The army has infringed on the realms of privacy and is falsely claiming that these soldiers committed wrongdoings.”

Lim said the arrested captain had never met the soldier who uploaded the video and he was arrested for allegedly obstructing the investigation by delaying his appearance for questioning due to his lawyer’s schedule. The captain’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Lim’s group in 2014 uncovered the bullying death of a 21-year-old army conscript, a case that shocked the nation and led to calls for the Defense Ministry to take serious steps to reduce bullying and hazing in the military.

The army didn’t provide details of its investigation into the video, including the number of soldiers being investigated or why the captain was arrested. It said in a statement that the investigation was proceeding legally and that the privacy of soldiers was being protected.

The army also stressed that homosexual activity in the military is banned to allow soldiers to maintain “sound and healthy private lives.”

“The army will continue to deal with activities that disrupt the discipline of troops based on related laws,” the army said in a statement.

South Korea’s stance runs counter to that of the United States, which maintains bases in the country and is its largest ally. In 2011, the U.S. repealed its policy, known as don’t ask, don’t tell, which banned open homosexuality in the military. It now allows service members to reveal they are gay without fear of investigation or discharge.

