Aaron Hernandez's Brain to Be Released for Trauma Study

Aaron Hernandez, formerly of the New England Patriots, practices before a game in 2012. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

Baez would not speculate as to whether Hernandez suffered from CTE, but said it’s imperative to find out.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned,” he added.

Baez had said earlier that the Hernandez family has already received the rest of his body.

His fiancée and the mother of his daughter, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who took his name, filed a motion to preserve any evidence in his death and wants a preliminary injunction to stop the state from destroying potential evidence concerning his death. That includes videos, documents and writings.

The plaintiff “intends to investigate all of the circumstances regarding Aaron Hernandez’s death,” the motion says.

Hernandez was discovered hanging by a bed sheet attached to his cell window at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley at around 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Related:

How Aaron Hernandez’s Death Voids Murder Conviction

Hernandez was not on suicide watch, prison officials said. Investigators determined Hernandez was alone at the time, and there were no signs of a struggle, the district attorney’s office and state police said in a statement.

The district attorney’s office and state police said Thursday that Hernandez was locked in his cell at 8 p.m. Tuesday and no one entered until a correction officer saw him hanging and forced open the cell door, which had been jammed with cardboard.

Three hand-written notes and a Bible were found, but the district attorney’s office did not say what was on the notes.

Last Friday, Hernandez was found not guilty of murder in a 2012 drive-by shooting that claimed two lives. A judge, however, sentenced him to four to five years for a weapons charge.

The state Supreme Judicial Court was still reviewing an appeal of Hernandez’s murder conviction, and Baez said he was looking forward to clearing his name and never thought Hernandez would kill himself.

Hernandez

was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a friend and semipro football player who was dating the sister of Jenkins-Hernandez.