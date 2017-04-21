A Reporter's Notebook: The Laci Peterson Story Then and Now

Keith Morrison, 2003 (Left) and 2017 (Right) | Dateline NBC

The police weren’t saying much, but we knew they had their suspicions. Very strange. And so we aired a story on Dateline.

It wasn’t much later when we dropped by Scott and Laci’s house early one morning, hoping he might agree to talk to us. And just as we pulled up, there he was, taking out the trash.

He was very well turned out for a man engaged in domestic chores, casually but elegantly dressed, quiet, well-spoken and extremely polite. Yes, he saw our story, he told us. No, he didn’t like it. No, he didn’t wish to be interviewed.

By then we were fascinated and, pretty soon, we weren’t alone. Media descended from around the country. Amber Frey was revealed. Scott’s lies blared out from national headlines. Radio DJ’s set up shop across from the Peterson house. A media circus came to town.

Why the fascination? The question has been asked many times, and I’m not sure there’s a rational answer. What drew me then, and still does, is that last, infuriating dollop of uncertainty. For all the attention the investigation drew, for all the work that went into it – and into that very public trial – it’s missing some piece of punctuation… which you could also call ‘the smoking gun.’

