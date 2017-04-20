'Weed Nuns' Are Holy Rollers on a Mission

Calderon, Meeusen, and Delgado smoke at Sisters of the Valley. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

President Donald Trump’s administration and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime critic of marijuana legalization, have worried some in the country’s nascent legalized marijuana industry.

But the “weed nuns” say the new administration has strengthened their resolve.

“The thing Trump has done for us is put a fire under our butts to get launched in another country,” said Kate. “Our response to Trump is Canada.” The group makes online sales to Canda, and hopes to launch an operation there in two months.

Sister Kate adopted the nun persona after she took part in an Occupy Wall Street protest in 2011 dressed as a Catholic nun, a look that led her to be known by protesters as “Sister Occupy.”

“We’ve gotten a few hate calls but, by and far, the Catholics understand what we’re doing,” she said.