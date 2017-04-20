U.S. Spy Planes Watching for Possible North Korea Nuke Test

The WC-135W Constant Phoenix aircraft collects particulate and gaseous debris from the accessible regions of the atmosphere in support of the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963. U.S. Air Force photo

The officials would neither confirm nor deny that the U.S. has detected signs that a test is imminent.

Three U.S. military officials said the Chinese military is currently on a higher alert as part of a nationwide exercise. The exercise is defensive in nature and not focused on the region near North Korea.

During a Thursday press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, President Trump called North Korea a “menace.” He answered a reporter’s question about instability in North Korea by praising China’s president and China’s actions in the region.

“As far as North Korea is concerned, we are in very good shape,” said Trump. “I respect [President Xi Jinping] very much, and I think he’s working very hard… Some very unusual moves have been made over the past two or three hours and I really have confidence that the president will try very hard.”