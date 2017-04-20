Thief steals cash from Macon bar after helping employee

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole cash from a Macon bar Wednesday night.

The theft happened at Shooters Bar on Chambers Road around 11 p.m.

Bibb deputies say the male thief was helping a female employee unload some beer behind the bar. The employee turned away from the bar and that’s when the thief grabbed a can of money and ran off towards a nearby Waffle House.

He was able to get away. The man was described as being bald and was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.