Tennessee Teacher Suspected of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Arrested

Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, in undated photos released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Earlier Thursday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office in California

told NBC affiliate WBIR that the Nissan Rogue used by Cummins had been found. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Giordano told the station that the SUV had been found on Wednesday night.

The arrest in California comes weeks after

authorities said the two had been spotted on surveillance camera at a Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City on March 30.

Cummins has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact in the disappearance of Thomas, who attends Culleoka Unit School in Maury County.

Authorities were on a nationwide manhunt for the two, after Tennessee authorities said they were deeply concerned “about his intentions for her.”

Cummins had been suspended from the Culleoka Unit School in February after disobeying an order barring Thomas from his classroom following an incident the month before where a student reported seeing the two kissing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.