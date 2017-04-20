Temporary plaza bringing music and games to Cotton Avenue

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thanks to NewTown Macon, Cotton Avenue will look and feel a little different this weekend.

NewTown Macon, with the help of a Downtown Challenge Grant, is turning Cotton Avenue into a Pop-Up Plaza.

The street will be closed off with music, games, and outdoor furniture. David Moore, Project Manager with NewTown Macon says the goal is to increase foot traffic in the area and show people “what could be.”

The Cotton Avenue Pop-Up Plaza is Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.  and Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pop-up Plaza will be located in downtown Macon where Cotton Avenue and Second Street meet. This portion of Cotton Avenue, between Mulberry Street and Mulberry Street Lane, will be closed to traffic.

On Saturday morning there will be free yoga.

For more information, visit the NewTown Macon Facebook page.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Macon downtown businesses are hoping to pool their money and provide a service that would benefit everyone.
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Downtown Macon businesses aim to pool money for more safety, cleanliness
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Loft spaces downtown to double over next five years
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Downtown Challenge winners announced
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»