Temporary plaza bringing music and games to Cotton Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thanks to NewTown Macon, Cotton Avenue will look and feel a little different this weekend.

NewTown Macon, with the help of a Downtown Challenge Grant, is turning Cotton Avenue into a Pop-Up Plaza.

The street will be closed off with music, games, and outdoor furniture. David Moore, Project Manager with NewTown Macon says the goal is to increase foot traffic in the area and show people “what could be.”

The Cotton Avenue Pop-Up Plaza is Friday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pop-up Plaza will be located in downtown Macon where Cotton Avenue and Second Street meet. This portion of Cotton Avenue, between Mulberry Street and Mulberry Street Lane, will be closed to traffic.

On Saturday morning there will be free yoga.

For more information, visit the NewTown Macon Facebook page.