'Straw Hat Bandit' Suspect Has a History of Heists

An armed serial bank robber, known as the “Straw Hat Bandit,” appears in surveillance video on July 3, 2015. FBI

At his 2008 sentencing, Boyle wept as he apologized to his family and the bank tellers he had terrified.

“I wish I could have made better choices,” he said, according to a

newspaper account.

He faced up to 160 years in prison, but the judge sentenced him to 3.5 to 10 years. He allegedly began his second wave of holdups soon after being released.

“I get the sense it escalated a whole lot,” Penglase said, referring to the gun charge in the new indictment.

Penglase said he is no longer representing Boyle, who was due to appear in court Thursday. The suspect’s family could not be reached for comment and it was not clear if he had retained an attorney.