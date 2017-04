This afternoon Tropical Depression One was upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene, becoming the first named storm of the Tropical Season. Arlene is relatively rare as it is only the second April tropical storm on record during the satellite era in the Atlantic Basin. Winds are currently up to 40kts. Don’t expect Arlene to be much more than a novelty though as she should stay out to see and be no threat to land.

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves