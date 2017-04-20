Paris Police Officer Killer and Another Wounded in Champs-Elysees Shooting

France was on high alert Thursday after one police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting in central Paris, the National Police Union reported.

The person suspected of opening fire on the officers on the Champs-Elysees was also shot and killed, Reuters reported, citing a police source. NBC News could not immediately confirm that.

In the aftermath, dozens of police officers descended on the street and began chasing pedestrians away.

“The area is dangerous because of shooting,” a police officer yelled at reporters in English. “You have to stay back.”

BFMTV was the first to report the shooting on one of the Paris’ most famous boulevards.

The Champs Elysees