O'Reilly Fans Feel Stunned Over Departure

A worker cleans a sign outside the Fox television studios, where a poster of Bill O’Reilly has been removed, in New York on April 20, 2017. Richard Drew / AP

Rich Gibbons, 63 of New Jersey, said he is skeptical of the allegations against O’Reilly and puzzled by his departure, as well of Fox News’ handling of it.

“For him to get dismissed like that, I would think there would have to be more detailed evidence,” Gibbons said. “Who knows though, maybe there’s something behind the scenes that you don’t know or I don’t know…I would think the organization would want to back him until something is proven.”

latest accusation against O’Reilly came Tuesday when attorney Lisa Bloom announced she is representing another accuser. Bloom told the Hollywood Reporter that O’Reilly called her client “hot chocolate” and feared termination if she told him to stop.

“What’s only fair to his audience is that [Fox News] explain why they let him go, without giving all the sordid details,” Gibbons said. “At least let him come on [the show] and give his side of it. I still feel empty because I don’t know why he is gone. You always want to know.”