Man arrested for daylight shooting near Grenada Terrace and San Juan Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

30-year-old Dominick Howell, Sr. was arrested for the incident that happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grenada Terrace and San Juan Avenue, as stated in a news release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Reportedly, Howell was involved in an altercation with 17-year-old Dequavia Pollard, in which Pollard later confronted Howell at his home on Villa Crest Avenue. Howell made an attempt to flee, when someone fired several shots into his vehicle.

Howell eventually returned to the Houston Grocery Mart, where he noticed Pollard walking down a street. He fired several shots at Pollard, striking him once in the right leg. Pollard’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.