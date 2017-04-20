Macon-Bibb County Health Department to hold oral cancer screenings throughout the day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The month of April is National Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department will be holding free oral cancer screenings and are encouraging Macon-Bibb residents to get checked out.

The screenings will start today at 9:00 AM and end around 1:00 PM this afternoon.

According to the Oral Cancer Foundation approximately 49,750 people will be diagnosed with Oral Cancer this year.

That’s 132 people per day and because the disease is usually detected in its later stages, about half of those diagnosed will not survive more than five years.

If you’re interested in getting more information on getting screened contact the dental clinic at 478-749-0109.