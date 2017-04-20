Macon-Bibb Commissioner holds Town Hall meeting

MACON, (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s not election season but Macon-Bibb commissioner Elaine Lucas held a Town Hall meeting.

Lucas represents district three. A few dozen people met with the commissioner at the Stubbs Chapel Church on Barnes Ferry Road. Residents got a chance to talk about issues that are important to them. The commissioner updated people on what she’s been doing to improve district three.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas said, “I represent the folks in district three as we all do and so it is my responsibility to come to them bring information and except their request for additional services in their community.”

Deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were on hand, as well as Fire and Parks and Recreation. This is the third Town hall Lucas has held this year.