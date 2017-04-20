Macon-Bibb celebrates International Earth Day

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon celebrated International Earth Day.

Reptiles, food trucks and all kinds of vendors filled Tattnall Square Park. Hundreds of people came out to learn about our planet and what we can do to protect it. Some people even went face to face with snakes they had been afraid before.

Nadia Polezhaeva said, “I tried to be brave enough to touch it and hold it. It’s a fear of mine that I’ve been wanting to conquer.”

April 22nd is International Earth Day. The Community Health Works held the event.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
1 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb looks at adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” for hiring and promotions
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb makes plan to spend final 20 million of SPLOST
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Improvements to Rosa Parks Square discussed
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»