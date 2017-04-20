Killer of Saints Star Will Smith Sentenced to 25 Years

Cardell Hayes is seen in a 2016 booking photo released by the New Orleans Police Department. New Orleans Police Department / Reuters file

Assistant New Orleans District Attorney Laura Rodrigue dismissed the tears as a “desperate attempt” to gain sympathy, and hammered at Hayes’ claim of self-defense. She referenced a 2016 recording of a prison phone conversation, played at trial, in which Hayes called Racquel Smith “a phony” and Mumphrey also disparaged her.

“Cardell Hayes took the stand and flat-out lied. That’s the most offensive part of this entire process,” Rodrigue said. She added, “To reward a person for taking the stand and lying is egregious.”

Smith was cast during the trial as a beloved community leader and a football hero, part of the Saints team that lifted the city’s spirits after Hurricane Katrina and later won a Super Bowl. Saints coach Sean Payton testified Wednesday that had Smith survived, he would have hired him as an assistant.

The defense noted that Hayes owned a business towing cars and lacked any prior record of serious crimes.

The night of the shooting, Smith was driving with his wife and another couple. They were among a group of friends in several cars. Surveillance video showed his Mercedes possibly bumping Hayes’ Hummer, then driving off.

Hayes followed them, and slammed into Smith’s SUV. Both hulky former athletes then got out and argued in the street.

Hayes said he repeatedly shot Smith in fear for his life, but no other witness or evidence supported his belief that Smith fired a weapon. Smith’s gun was found in his car, loaded but unused.

Smith was hit eight times —

seven in the back and once in the side. His wife was hit in the legs.

A pathologist determined Smith was legally drunk, after spending time at the city’s annual French Quarter Festival, a bar and two restaurants.

Hayes’ defense said after the trial that Smith’s popularity led to a rush to judgment by police and prosecutors. Prosecutors countered that the defense was trying to smear Smith. The judge ultimately rejected a defense motion for a retrial.