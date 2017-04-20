First Daughter Has Chinese Fan Club Worshiping 'Goddess Ivanka'

Jenny Zhen said she believes Ivanka Trump is “independent-minded.” Eric Baculinao / for NBC News

Ivanka Trump resigned from any active management role in

her businesses in order to take up an unpaid role as an adviser to her father in the White House, but she still owns her eponymous brand.

To date, her company has 16 registered trademarks in China and more than 30 pending applications, according to China’s Trademark Office database, the Associated Press reported. Those are in addition to at least five trademarks given preliminary approval since the presidential inauguration.

Three preliminary approvals were granted on April 6 — the same day she dined with the Chinese president at the Mar-a-Lago summit, according to the Associated Press. The timing prompted accusations of preferential treatment, but this was dismissed as “gossip” by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Lu stressed that China applies “equal protection” and “consistently” and deals with trademark issues according to laws and regulations.

As for the perception of Trump as a promoter of cross-cultural relations, Lu said: “We think highly of all people, whether they are from the government or non-government sector, who devote themselves to promoting China-U.S. friendship and cooperation. And we highly appreciate their efforts in this regard.”