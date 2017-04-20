Convenience store robbed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Houston County.

According to a news release by the Warner Robins Police Department, three suspects entered Rocky’s Quick Stop on Elberta Road around 1 p.m. Thursday and used a handgun to rob the store.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the three fled. No one was injured.

The suspects were described as three black males.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is urged to call Det. Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

