Cat Of The Week: Willow

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Willow is your Cat Of The Week this week.

She is just a kitten and very cute.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue came on Daybreak to introduce her. She says kittens can take a little bit of extra maintenance because they have so much energy and may require a little bit of training.

Willow is almost ready for adoption! If you’re interested our would like to adopt any of the other cats, stop by Kitty City Cat Rescue at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.

﻿
