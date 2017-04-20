The Boxmasters rock The Doulgass Theatre

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Oscar ward winning actor is in Macon tonight, but he’s not in town to shoot a movie.

Billy Bob Thornton and his band “The Boxmasters” are played at the historic Douglass Theatre. Despite his fame and huge success as an actor Thornton says music is his true love.

Bill Bob Thornton said, “We are a rock ‘n’ roll band we are in American rock ‘n’ roll band influenced by the British invasion. When I saw the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show I said that’s what I want to do right there and I think a lot of other kids are the same way with”

The Boxmasters are celebrating their 10th year as a band. Their United States “Tea Surfing” tour wraps up in May. The band heads to Wisconsin next.