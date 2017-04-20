Arkansas Can Execute One Inmate Tonight, Court Rules

Death Row inmate at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Ledell Lee. AP

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Alice Gray had originally placed the restraining order on the drug because McKesson Medical-Surgical, a pharmaceutical company, claimed that the Arkansas Department of Correction had duped them into providing 100 vials of the vecuronium bromide.

But Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appealed the case to the state Supreme Court who overruled Gray’s decision, though they did not provide an opinion. This clears the field for Ledell Lee, 51, to face execution.

“At 7 p.m. we are preparing to move forward with the scheduled execution of inmate Ledell Lee, number 936,” Department of Correction Spokesman Solomon Graves told reporters.

Lee was sentenced to death in October 1995 in Pulaski County for the murder of 26-year-old Debra Reese.

“His last meal request was that he receive communion, and he was given communion this afternoon,” Graves said.

Because Communion — a bread wafer and a small amount of wine representing the body and blood of Jesus Christ — was not a full meal, the Department of Correction offered to provide a meal on his behalf to the rest of the prison population. Lee declined.

Related:

Arkansas Inmates Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Block Remaining Executions

Reporters from the Associated Press, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and ABC-affiliate KATV were chosen as media witnesses an hour before the procedure was to take place.

At the last minute, the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, put Lee’s execution on hold for 75 minutes. It was unclear which issue the court was debating. Lee’s defense team had earlier in the day requested a stay to prove his innocence through DNA testing.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had originally scheduled eight death row inmates to be executed at the end of April, but that plan has hit numerous roadblocks. So far the state has been forced to allow three death warrants to expire and a court stayed an additional inmate’s execution after

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office announced that they will not move forward with an

appeal of the stay for Stacey Johnson, the second inmate who had been scheduled for Thursday night.