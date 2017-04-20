Arkansas Again Faces Legal Roadblocks Before Execution

Death Row inmate at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Stacey Johnson. AP

The case was sent back to the Sevier County Circuit Court.

The Arkansas Department of Correction, however, continues to prepare a death chamber for Johnson to be put to death Thursday for killing a woman east of the Oklahoma border.

The victim, Carol Jean Heath, was raped and murdered in her DeQueen, Arkansas home, and the defense believes that there remains a large amount of untested DNA evidence that could prove Johnson’s innocence.

They point to the rape kit, fingernail scrapings, Caucasian hairs found at the scene, swabs of a bite mark found on the victim’s breasts, and clothes stained in Heath’s blood found miles from her home.

According to the appeal, “current forensic DNA technology is now capable of identifying the source of that DNA from microscopic amounts of biology left in the course of the crime.”

The Arkansas Supreme Court decided in Johnson’s favor in a 4-3 split on Wednesday. Two justices wrote dissenting opinions, arguing that questions around DNA evidence had already been put to rest.

“With no explanation or instruction, this matter has been remanded to the trial court for another hearing,” wrote Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood. “Today, our court gives uncertainty to any case ever truly being final in the Arkansas Supreme Court.”

If the State Supreme Court’s decision isn’t appealed and overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Johnson’s will be the fourth execution blocked since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson first scheduled an aggressive schedule of eight executions before the end of the month, a move he argued was necessary because a key drug in the state’s three-drug lethal injection cocktail expires at the end of the month.

The state attorney general’s office has been tenacious, but so far unsuccessful, in its work to overturn the numerous legal challenges to the executions.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office filed an appeal in Johnson’s case late Wednesday night.