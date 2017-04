MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man accused of killing a Marietta couple in Telfair County pleaded not guilty in Superior Court Wednesday.

Ronnie “Jay” Towns faces the death penalty for murder and robbery charges.

69 year-old Elrey “Bud” Runion and his 66 year-old wife June were shot and killed in January of 2015.

They had driven to Telfair County to look at a car they saw on Craigslist.

Their bodies and SUV were found in a lake.