'This Isn't Over': Critics Push for More Change at Fox News

21st Century Fox statement on termination of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly Mary Emily O’Hara / 21st Century Fox

On Tuesday,

protesters demonstrated outside Fox News headquarters in New York to demand the network fire the embattled conservative host of The O’Reilly Factor, now in its 20th season on air. Women’s rights groups and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivered a petition with 480,000 signatures to the network as survivors of sexual harassment and assault spoke just steps from the Fox News studios.

The group that organized that protest, Ultraviolet, announced Wednesday that it will continue to place pressure on the network.

Related:

New Bill O’Reilly Sex-Harassment Accuser Announced as Protesters Hit Fox NewsHQ

“Fox News’ problem with sexual harassment and assault is way bigger than just Bill O’Reilly,” said Ultraviolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas. “For years, Fox News executives, like Bill Shine, have provided cover for systematic sexual harassment and abuse of Fox New’s employees. From Roger Ailes to Bill O’Reilly, Fox News has consistently failed to provide a workplace safe from sexual harassment and abuse — and that’s a big problem.”

Organizers of the Jan. 21 Women’s March tweeted

a farewell message to O’Reilly, noting the efforts of the racial justice group Color of Change as instrumental in getting advertisers to pull ads from his show.

Daily News columnist

Shaun King added a bitter statement to the chorus of responses on social media, tweeting: “If O’Reilly is fired from Fox for sexual harassment it’ll basically mean the standard for a Fox News host is higher than President of the US.”

The National Organization for Women said Fox News should be investigated by authorities.

“NOW is calling for a thorough, independent investigation by New York City and State authorities into the culture of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News, and for appropriate accountability measures to be taken,” said O’Neill. “How else can we be reassured that women will never again be subjected to this inhumane treatment while their harassers continue to pocket eight-figure salaries?”

In a statement released Wednesday, O’Reilly said he was “extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history.”

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims,” he added. “But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”