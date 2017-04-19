Supreme Court Likely to Rule Against Missouri in Church-State Battle

NBC NEWS

That position seemed to find favor with only a few of the justices, including Sonia Sotomayor. “There’s a long history of the nation’s founders saying, we don’t want to fund houses of worship,” she said.

The justices seemed eager to decide the case, even though a statement late last week from Missouri’s newly elected governor, Eric Greitens, at first seemed to detail the legal dispute by changing the state’s policy. He said religious organizations must now be permitted to apply for and be eligible for state grants. Their request for state money will be “judged on the merits like any other applicant,” a statement from his office said.

The Supreme Court directed lawyers for both sides to submit letters on how the policy change affected the case, but both said the case should go forward. During Wednesday’s argument, few justices seemed concerned the case could now be moot.

In legal briefs filed earlier with the court, lawyers for the church said the state’s denial of funds for the playground project violated the U.S. Constitution.

“This religious exclusion wrongfully sends a message that some children are less worthy of protection simply because they enjoy recreation on a playground owned by a church,” said David Cortman of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative organization representing Trinity Lutheran.

He argued that government should be neutral toward religion and that blocking the church from a widely available public program “imposes special burdens on non-profit organizations with a religious identity.”

That amounts to “an undeniable hostility to religion,” Cortman said.

Attorney David A. Cortman addresses the Supreme Court justices in Trinity Lutheran Church v. Missouri Dept. on Natural Resources on April 19, 2017. Art Lien

Missouri responded that the constitutional provision does nothing to interfere with a church’s religious activities.

“Trinity Lutheran remains free, without any public subsidy, to worship, teach, pray, and practice any other aspect of its faith however it wishes. The state merely declines to offer financial support,” said James Layton, Missouri’s former solicitor general.

The U.S. Constitution prevents the government from prohibiting the free exercise of religion, Layton said. “It does not guarantee churches opportunities for public financing.”

A decision is expected by late June.