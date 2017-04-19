Pence: U.S. Will Meet Any Nukes With 'Overwhelming' Response

U.S. and Japanese troops wait for the arrival of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. Eugene Hoshiko / AP

Standing on the deck of the aircraft carrier, Pence said that the White House will continue to work with Japan, China and other allies in the region to put pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

He warned, “those who would challenge our resolve or our readiness should know: We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response.”

His comments were met with applause by the troops.

“The United States of America will always seek peace, but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready,” he added.

Pence did not touch on the questions still swirling about why the Trump administration said an armada was headed to the Korean peninsula last week when it was actually headed in the opposite direction.

And while the tensions with North Korea have dominated Pence’s trip, the purpose of it is to promote U.S. trade in the region. Pence also spoke to Japanese business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Tokyo and assured them that the Trump administration’s plans for a tax overhaul and to cut regulations will help businesses in the Pacific, too.

During his earlier remarks aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, he touched on a major hot button issue in the region with China — the

South China Seas. He vowed that the U.S. would help “protect the freedom of navigation” in the South China Seas and “ensure the unimpeded flow of lawful commerce.”

The next stop on Pence’s Asia tour will be Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim nation.