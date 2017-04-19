O'Reilly's Departure From Fox News Caps Tumultuous Career

Protesters call for Fox News to fire host Bill O’Reilly at the network’s NYC headquarters. Mary Emily O’Hara

In yet another low mark, a black clerical worker is claiming that she’s the victim of “sexual and racial harassment” after O’Reilly allegedly called her “hot chocolate” in 2008 and leered at her, her attorney, Lisa Bloom, told

The Hollywood Reporter.

In a follow-up statement, Kasowitz said O’Reilly is being “subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America.”

During it all, O’Reilly’s show remained a linchpin in the prime-time and a ratings powerhouse, averaging 3.9 million viewers a night in recent months — and giving 21st Century Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch a financial reason not to clean house.

But Sherman said Murdoch’s children believed it was time to sever ties because of the controversy, and other executives within 21st Century Fox were grumbling.

“This is also a case where other parts of the Murdoch empire said they will not tolerate Fox News’ rogue culture anymore,” he told MSNBC.

O’Reilly started his career at Fox News in October 1996 with “The O’Reilly Report,” eventually renamed as “The O’Reilly Factor” and taking newsmakers to task with his “no spin zone.” He was known for his combative style that turned up the heat, playing to his conservative fan base while incensing progressives — and rankling media watchers for what they saw as bending the truth.

O’Reilly grew up on Long Island, New York, with a Catholic school upbringing. He graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and taught English and history at a Miami high school in the 1970s.

But he then turned to broadcast journalism, and after stints at stations across the country, as well as a correspondent for CBS News and ABC News, O’Reilly became host of the syndicated TV news magazine “Inside Edition.”

His tantrums and controversial comments became well-documented. In a leaked video from “Inside Edition” that has become an

enduring internet meme, O’Reilly lost his cool off-air and screamed, “We’ll do it live!”

While as a guest on “The View” in 2010, he upset co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar by saying “Muslims killed us on 9/11” for why a mosque shouldn’t be built in Lower Manhattan. They walked off the set.

Last year, he came under fire after riffing on remarks made by first lady Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention that the White House was built by slaves. O’Reilly said those slaves were well-fed and had “decent lodgings.”

After backlash on social media and from celebrities, he blamed “far left loons” and “smear merchants” for misunderstanding him.