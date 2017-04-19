Movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson set to shoot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pretty soon you might start smelling what “The Rock” is cooking– a new movie. According to Macon-Bibb County, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in a movie that will be shot in Macon.

“People are buzzing about it already,” said Macon Film Commission Chair, Terrell Sandefur. “Right now, the only thing I can tell you is the name of the film is Rampage.”

The movie is based off of a 1980s arcade game. Chris Floore, with Macon-Bibb County, says S &K Pictures Inc., has talked with the county for weeks.

“Showing them around, trying to get them interested in using our airport and any other scenes they might have discussed possibly needing,” said Floore. We’re very excited they’ve chosen the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.”

Airport Manager, Erick D’Leon, says he can’t really talk about the filming just yet. Especially since they’re still working out the details, but he says he’s excited.

“They’ll be here for about two to three weeks from set up to break down,” said Floore.

They are set to film from May 10th through the 12th. According to the contract, they will pay Macon-Bibb $45,000 to film. That’s not including other spending.

“So that could mean, hotel rooms, spending in our restaurants, spending in our stores,” said Floore. “It could mean contract labor.”

“When they do come, they bring a lot of money with them,” said Sandefur. “And while they’re here, they spend it here.”

There’s no word on what scenes will be shot and who will be in them. According to IMDd, the movie will premiere in 2018.

Other actors set to star in the film are Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Joe Mananiello and Marley Shelton.

For more information, visit the Macon Film Commission’s Facebook page.