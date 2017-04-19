Macon daycare evacuated after suspicious package was dropped off

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Children and staff were evacuated Wednesday morning from Child Network Daycare after a suspicious package was reported. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report just after 9:15 AM.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported a black vehicle, possibly a Nissan, pulled off on Northside Drive between the daycare and American Lube Fast. A man got out of the car and threw a cardboard box over the fence of the daycare. He then got back in the car and fled heading towards Forest Hill Road.

The children and employees were moved to 3902 Ashley Woods Park, where parents are asked to pick their children up. They are on two buses and safe.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

