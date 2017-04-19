Own an interesting pet? It’s welcome at museum’s 61st Annual Pet Show

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Arts and Sciences is inviting the people of Middle Georgia to bring their most interesting animals out to its 61st Annual Pet Show.

Lisa Fisher, Director or Operations at the museum, came on 41Today. She brought Puff, a bearded dragon with her to show that most all animals are invited! She’s seen caterpillars, pigs and goats in the past.

Don’t be alarmed if you only have a cat or dog, they are the most common at the pet show.

The Pet Show is family-friendly and free to the public. It costs $2 to register a pet. Children can show their pets in categories including Best Dressed, Best Behaved, Cutest Walk and Most Unique.

There will also be pet CPR training, a petting zoo and refreshments. The “Freedom Fidos” will also do a demonstration about how they train rescue dogs to help war veterans.

The Pet Show is Sunday, April 23 on the front lawn of Coliseum Northside Hospital. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and pet judging begins at 3 p.m.

 

