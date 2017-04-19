Georgia Department of Insurance helps Georgians claim lost life insurance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Insurance wants you to get the money you deserve.

They’ve partnered with the National Insurance Association of Commissioners to help Georgians claim life insurance money they may not know about.

You might be named someone’s beneficiary and not know it.

You can go to the department of insurance’s website, type some information in and be able to see if there’s unclaimed money in your name.

Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Jay Florence says more than 100 Georgians claimed nearly three quarters of a million dollars since the website’s launch.

“We can use technology to make sure people get what they’re due. And you think about it, 100 thousand dollars can change somebody’s life. That kind of money can change somebody’s life. So it’s good to be able to go out and promote this.”

If you’d like to check on possibly unclaimed insurance money, go to the Georgia Department of Insurance’s website.