Georgia College and State University granted $2.5 million for childhood literacy program

MILLEDGEVILLE , Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The main course on the menu in Baldwin County is eggs and–a multi million dollar project to help kids learn to read.

The eggs and issues breakfast highlighted Georgia College’s Early Language and Literacy Center.

“We’re providing a service throughout the whole state for early language and literacy–this is birth to third grade,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Kelli Brown.

Governor Deal granted Georgia College and State University $2.5 million for the program.

“We’ve got to reach out early to children to get them to read to make sure they’re educated and the main focus of this is early education,” said State Rep. Rick Williams.

Vice President of Student Affairs Kelli Brown says it’s a program unlike any other in the state–it helps kids from infancy to third grade learn to read even faster.

“We know if we can get kids to read early on they’re more likely to be successful in high school, college, and in their workplace,” said Brown.

But Williams says it could also help change the narrative for children in danger of falling behind.

“The number of beds that are allocated in a prison have to do with the third grade reading level–how your third graders are reading is how they gauge how many prison beds they’re going to be needing in the future,” he added.

On top of helping support Georgia’s education system, the center will create more jobs in Baldwin County.

“I think that Georgia College is gonna bring folks into the community, we’re gonna be hiring folks,” said Brown

In the meantime, she says it’ll give Georgia College the State-wide recognition university officials have been waiting on.

University officials say the program will be in full swing they hope by mid summer when the host their Inaugural Governor’s Summit to start educating people on what the program does.