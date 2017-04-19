Fresno Gunman Targeted 'as Many White Males as Possible': Cops

Kori Ali Muhammad in an arrest mug Tuesday. Fresno Police Department

Determined not to die for having killed a security guard, Muhammad decided that he would “go out” by killing “as many white males as possible” using a .357 Magnum revolver he called “the Black Python,” Dyer said he told investigators.

In Muhammad’s view, “white people were responsible for keeping the black people down,” said Dyer, who described Muhammad as “callous and laughing” throughout the interview.

Muhammad took investigators to the shooting scenes and gave accounts “very consistent” with evidence authorities had gathered, Dyer said. Based on the evidence and Muhammad’s statements, Dyer gave this account of the shootings:

Having learned that he was sought in Williams’ death, Muhammad began roaming the area looking for white men to shoot. When he came upon a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility truck, he passed over the Hispanic driver and targeted Randalls, who was in the passenger seat.

Muhammad walked a couple of blocks and came upon a white man whose identity hasn’t been made public. He fired two rounds and saw the man fall to the ground. The man wasn’t hit.

Muhammad than fired one round at a passing car and began walking toward it. But when he saw that its occupants were two Hispanic women, broke off the attack, choosing instead to open fire on Gassett, whom he struck in the chest. Muhammad then stood over Gassett and fired two more rounds into him.

Reloading as he went, Muhammad walked toward a bus stop near Catholic Charities, where three men saw him and began to run away. Muhammad picked out Jackson to follow because he was older and “appeared to be heavier,” Dyer said Muhammad told investigators.

Muhammad shot Jackson twice and ran off, ditching his gun, which still hasn’t been recovered, Dyer said. He urged whoever had found it turn to turn it in to police as soon as possible.

Like Dyer, a former friend described Muhammad as intense and unnerving.

“I unfriended him about two years ago on Facebook,” Jojo Romelo, who met Muhammad in 2014 at a nonprofit public access TV studio in downtown,

told NBC station KSEE.

Muhammad seemed focused on his own anger and intent on pushing others away, Romelo said.

“I didn’t like the way he was going,” he said.