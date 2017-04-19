Ex-Patriots Star Aaron Hernandez Found Dead in Prison Cell

Aaron Hernandez, right, listens beside defense attorney Ronald Sullivan on April 14, 2017, in court in Boston, as he is pronounced not guilty of murder in the 2012 shootings of two men in a drive-by shooting in Boston. AP

His promising career had already taken a tragic turn when he was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée.

Police said Hernandez orchestrated Lloyd’s execution because he was upset Lloyd had spoken to people that he didn’t like. His body was found dumped in an industrial park about a half-mile from Hernandez’s home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots cut Hernandez following his arrest in the case. After being found guilty in 2015, he appealed the verdict. His conviction was being reviewed by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Hernandez — a University of Florida standout from Bristol, Connecticut — played three years in the NFL from 2010 to 2012. He excelled at his sport, and was regarded by Patriots coach Bill Belichick as a hard worker, even inking a five-year, $40 million contract with the team just weeks after the nightclub incident.

He would go on to play another season before Lloyd was murdered.

The team said it is aware of Hernandez’s death but declined further comment.

