Arkansas Inmates Ask SCOTUS to Block Remaining Executions

Restraints are shown on a table inside the death chamber of the new lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California on Sept. 21, 2010. Eric Risberg / AP

The state instead uses lethal injection, in a three-drug process which begins with a sedative named midazolam — the crux of the Arkansas debate.

The inmates’ legal teams, as many death penalty opponents have argued, fear that midazolam does not render the inmates unconscious — its main purpose in an execution.

That means that death row inmates could seem unresponsive but actually feel like they’re suffocating after the second drug, a paralytic, is introduced.

The final drug, potassium chloride, stops their heart, and is described as feeling like a hot poker being driven through the inmate’s veins if they are conscious.

Arkansas’ store of midazolam is set to expire at the end of April, one of the reasons for the rushed schedule of executions. A favorable Supreme Court ruling would likely cancel these men’s death sentence for the foreseeable future because the state would not have any more of the drug that could be used after April 30.

Arkansas is hard up for lethal injection drugs because pharmaceutical companies have long avoided providing their products to Department of Corrections for executions. A separate case in Arkansas filed Tuesday illustrates the state’s problem.

McKesson Medical-Surgical — a pharmaceutical supply company — claims that the Arkansas Department of Corrections duped them into providing 100 vials of the second drug in the lethal injection protocol, vecuronium bromide, believing they were providing it for medicinal reasons.

McKesson convinced a judge to place a temporary restraining order on the drug, but the company had its case dismissed after Baker blocked the executions.

After that ruling was overturned, McKesson filed a new complaint on Tuesday to stop the Arkansas Department of Corrections from using the drugs, which would essentially block the remaining executions.

“McKesson is committed to ensuring that its property is only used in a manner consistent with our supplier agreement,” a company statement said.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office filed a motion to dismiss McKesson’s case on Wednesday and asked for a change of venue because of a Pulaski County judge’s

anti-death penalty activism.