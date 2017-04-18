Warner Robins PD: We don’t agree with CryWolf business practices

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins is trying to solve a problem with a company they’ve contracted with.

CryWolf False Alarm Solutions creates software that helps reduce false alarm calls.

Warner Robins Police Chief Bret Evans and his officers only have so much time.

“Those alarms are very costly for us,” said Evans. “We have a lot of false alarms that the officers are having to respond to.”

And that time needs to be spent helping people during emergencies–not on false alarms.

“(It’s) costly both in the manpower and the manpower hours and just a followup and everything that goes along with them as well.”

CryWolf False Alarm Solutions wants to save that time.

“We felt like the system like this could come in and help us keep track of what’s going on,” said Evans.

Warner Robins contracted CryWolf to use software that helps reduce the number of false alarm calls at businesses and in residences.

But the city’s had a hard time with the company–after people registered, they received letters from the company, which created a problem.

“We asked them to back away from the letters and stop until we got things worked out between us and them as far as the training aspect of it, the coordination aspect of, the questions that were being asked of the registrants,” said Evans.

Questions like how many guns do you have in the home?

That didn’t sit well with some.

“Numerous complaints–they didn’t just come in here, they came into city hall, they came to the mayor’s office, they came to council members,” said Evans.

Evans says CryWolf misled customers when they called the company.

“When some of our complainants called the CryWolf, they were told the city was endorsing this and we were back in business,” said Evans.

For now, it’s on hold as the city discusses the contract with CryWolf.

“We felt like it was imperative that the people know this is definitely on a stop,” said Evans. “That we’re putting the brakes on this. They need to ignore the letters and ignore the phone calls.”