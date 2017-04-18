U.S. Supreme Court Denies Arkansas Request to Begin Executions

CUMMINS UNIT, Ark. — The Unites States Supreme Court early Tuesday rejected the state of Arkansas’ request to execute the first prisoner in a tight schedule of eight death sentences before the end of the month.

The high court, in a brief ruling with no explanation, said it would not lift the Arkansas Supreme Court’s order Monday to stop the executions of two inmates who were to be put to death Monday night.

The ruling was just the latest in a series of legal hurdles that the state has faced since it announced in February its plans to execute eight men in a 10-day span in late April. But prosecutors surmounted a major roadblock earlier Monday when the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district court judge’s ruling to stay all of the executions.

Inmates Bruce Ward and Don Davis, the first two men scheduled to die, had requested a delay last Wednesday, citing the need to wait for the conclusion of a U.S. Supreme Court case, McWilliams v. Dunn. Oral arguments for that case aren’t expected until April 24 and will discuss what rights inmates are allowed for an independent expert to assess their health.

Both inmates’ lawyers claim that their clients are too mentally impaired to face capital punishment and were not offered a proper mental health screening, and the state’s highest court granted their stay late Monday afternoon.

“The Arkansas Supreme Court recognized that executing either man, before the [U.S. Supreme] Court answers this question for Mr. McWilliams, would be profoundly arbitrary and unjust,” said Arkansas Assistant Federal Defense Attorney Scott Braden, who is representing Ward.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections had, nevertheless, prepared for Davis’ execution Monday night while lawyers for the state asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the death sentences to be carried out. But the Supreme Court early Tuesday declined to intervene, leaving the state supreme court’s stay in effect and sparing Davis’ life for the time being.

The court issued its ruling at the very last minute — media witnesses were already seated to document Davis’ execution.

Davis, who was already moved to the Cummins Unit — where the lethal injection gurney is located — had even been supplied his last meal in anticipation of the execution.

“Earlier this evening Don Davis did receive his last meal which consisted of fried chicken, rolls, great northern beans and mashed potatoes, fruit punch and strawberry cake for dessert,” Graves said.

Davis’ leftover cake was made available to reporters.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was “disappointed” by the ruling. “While this has been an exhausting day for all involved, tomorrow we will continue to fight back on last minute appeals and efforts to block justice for the victims’ families,” Hutchinson said.

There are five more executions scheduled before the end of April. None of them suffer from any legal roadblocks — due to the 8th Circuit dropping stays on all of the inmates and the Arkansas Supreme Court dropping a temporary restraining order on one of the execution drugs.