Two Arrested As 'Imminent and Violent Attack' Foiled in France: Officials

French police raided addresses in Marseilles on Tuesday after two were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out an “imminent and violent attack” ahead of the first round of the presidential election. Philippe Laurenson / Reuters

France’s Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the pair, who police said were seized in the southern port city a few moments apart from each other, were radicalized French nationals aged 24 and 30.

“These two radicalized men … intended to commit in the very short-term — by that I mean in the coming days — an attack on French soil,” Fekl said at a news conference.

National security is a burning issue for many in France after attacks by militant Islamists across the country have killed more than 230 people over the past two years.

With the country still under a state of emergency, Fekl said more than 50,000 police, gendarmes and soldiers would be deployed for each leg of the election.

“Everything has been put in place to ensure the security of this big event for our democracy and our republic,” he said. “The security forces are mobilized everywhere across France to ensure the security of French people and to ensure the presidential campaign goes smoothly.”