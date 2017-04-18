Three suspects charged with burglaries near Travis Boulevard in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred around Travis Boulevard and the Sandy Springs Apartments.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s news release, the male suspects arrested were juveniles, ranging from the ages of 14 to 16. All three have been charged with burglary.

The suspects were arrested near Randall Road, after a call was received that someone had recognized them as potentially the same group that had broken into a home in the area previously.

The suspects were eventually taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers hotline at 1-877-68-CRIME.