Three Dead in Fresno Shooting Spree, Suspect in Custody

Kori Ali Muhammad in a police photo. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to the three people who were killed Tuesday, Muhammad had been wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Motel 6 last Thursday, Dyer said.

At least 16 rounds were fired in less than a minute at four locations, including a Catholic Charities facility, where the gunman killed a man in the parking lot, Dyer said. None of the victims worked at the charity, he said.

While police said the gunman yelled “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic) during the incident, it was too early to say whether terrorism was a factor, Dyer said.

Muhammad is black, and all of Tuesday’s victims were white, Dyer, said. Social media accounts linked to Muhammad expressed anti-white and anti-government sentiments, Dyer said.

“This was a random act of violence,” Dyer said. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today.”

Image courtesy of Fresno Co Sheriff of one shooting location in Fresno on April 18, 2016. Fresno Co Sheriff’s Office