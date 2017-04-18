‘Tax Day’ baby gifted $1,529 toward college fund hours after birth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April 18th marks National Tax Day and while most people may be freaking over finances, one baby at Navicent Health won’t be crying about money.

Logan Zaphod Alligood-Breeden was the first baby born on Tax Day. Hours after his birth he was given a check for $1,529 toward his college fund.

Logan’s father Bob Breeden says even though he wasn’t able to go to college due to a lack of funds, he’s happy to see that his son has a chance.

“I can’t help but think, ‘Are my kids gonna grow up struggling just like me or are they going to have opportunities that I didn’t have growing up?’ and from day one apparently, he is going to have opportunities,” said Breeden.

The money comes from scholarships given through Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan. Path2College Rep Brian Moore says children who have a college college fund set up are seven times more likely to go to college than those who don’t.