'Solely Based on Race': Three Dead in Fresno Shooting Spree

Kori Ali Muhammad in a police photo. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

According to police, Muhammad walked up to a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility truck about 10:45 a.m. (1:45 p.m. ET) and fired four shots, striking the passenger. The truck’s driver speeded off to police headquarters, from where the passenger was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Muhammad fired at another white male but missed. He then encountered another white male coming out of a residence, whom he fatally wounded with several gunshots, police said. The final victim was killed in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, police said.

Before police collared him, Muhammad walked up to a parked car and pointed his gun at a 49-year-old woman, her 28-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old girl, police said. But he walked away without firing.

In all, at least 16 rounds were fired in less than a minute at four locations, Dyer said.

Police hadn’t recovered the weapon by early Tuesday night, but they said they found .357-caliber rounds and a speed loader used to reload revolvers when they arrested Muhammad. Similar rounds were fired at the Motel 6, where speed loaders were also found, Dyer said.

The FBI and agents of the San Francisco division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.