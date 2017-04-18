Restaurant Report Card: 4/11 – 4/18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores this week.
BROOKDALE MACON (Food Service Inspections)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
April 11, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
FINCHER’S BARBECUE (Food Service Inspections)
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
April 11, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
GATEWAY CAFE (Food Service Inspections)
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
April 11, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B
Barberitos (Food Service Inspections)
4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
April 11, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Momma Golberg’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31204
April 13, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
TERIYAKI HOUSE (Food Service Inspections)
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
April 14, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
American Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
April 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
American Philly & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 11, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub (Food Service Inspections)
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
April 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Jersey Mike’s Subs (Food Service Inspections)
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 14, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
April 13, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
S Deli & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
April 17, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Shane’s Rib Shack (Food Service Inspections)
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
April 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Step it up:
BEARFOOT TAVERN (Food Service Inspections)
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
April 17, 2017 Score: 75, Grade: C
– Cart blocked hand sink
– Restrooms had no hand washing signs
– Foods above cold holding temperature
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine (Food Service Inspections)
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
April 17, 2017 Score: 53, Grade: U
– No paper towels at hand sink
– Moldy onions in cooler
– Excessive grease buildup on equipment