Restaurant Report Card: 4/11 – 4/18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores this week.

BROOKDALE MACON (Food Service Inspections)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
April 11, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

FINCHER’S BARBECUE (Food Service Inspections)
3947 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
April 11, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

GATEWAY CAFE (Food Service Inspections)
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
April 11, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

Barberitos (Food Service Inspections)
4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
April 11, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

Momma Golberg’s Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31204
April 13, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

TERIYAKI HOUSE (Food Service Inspections)
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
April 14, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

American Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
April 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

American Philly & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 11, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub (Food Service Inspections)
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
April 17, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Jersey Mike’s Subs (Food Service Inspections)
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
April 14, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
April 13, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

S Deli & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
April 17, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Shane’s Rib Shack (Food Service Inspections)
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
April 14, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Step it up:

BEARFOOT TAVERN (Food Service Inspections)
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
April 17, 2017 Score: 75, Grade: C

– Cart blocked hand sink
– Restrooms had no hand washing signs
– Foods above cold holding temperature

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine (Food Service Inspections)
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
April 17, 2017 Score: 53, Grade: U

– No paper towels at hand sink
– Moldy onions in cooler
– Excessive grease buildup on equipment

