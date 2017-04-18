Registration open for summer camps at Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents, as the school year winds down it’s time to start thinking about registering your kids for summer camp!

Fort Valley State University has two academic camps that will keep your child engaged in learning over the summer.

Summer Kids University is for students in first grade through eighth grade. Students take STEM classes and go on field trips. The cost is $100 a week. Jasmine Carr is the camp director. She came on 41Today to talk about the camp and how it is a great way for kids to get exposed to college at an early age.

Summer Kids University is May 20 – July 28 at Fort Valley State University’s Warner Robins Center at 151 Osigian Blvd. For more information, and to register your child, visit http://www.fvsu.edu/summerkids.

FAME Camp is for students in seventh grade through twelfth grade. The camp gives students training in visual and performing arts, as well as in television radio. The camp is for day or overnight campers from June 5-16. Shirley Ellis came on 41Today to talk about the camp. She says the registration deadline is May 15.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.fvsu.edu/fame-camp.