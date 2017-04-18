Pa. Police Find Cleveland Facebook Killer Dead in Car

The nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens, the Cleveland man accused of posting video of a murder to Facebook, ended Tuesday when his body was found in a vehicle in Erie, Pa., police said.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NBC News that Stephens had been spotted by police shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 48 hours after Stephens allegedly killed an elderly man on Easter Sunday. After a brief pursuit, police said Stephens shot and killed himself.

Pa. State police Cpl. Adam Reed told NBC News that a citizen tip placed Stephens near an area McDonald’s early Tuesday.

“He was spotted because of the car and the license plate matched up with one distributed in media reports,” said Reed.

After a brief, 2-mile traffic pursuit, Stephens pulled out a handgun and killed himself, Reed said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said he was grateful that the manhunt had ended, but would have preferred that the suspect had been found alive.

“This started with one tragedy, and ended with another person taking their own life” Williams said. “Loss of life is a loss of life.”

On Sunday, Stephens posted a video to Facebook that allegedly showed him shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin around 2 p.m.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Stephens’ arrest early Monday because police believed he may have fled Ohio. Williams said Stephens’ phone had been tracked to Erie, Pa. — about 100 miles from Cleveland, — and that the area he was found had been searched previously. Williams said police were in the process of searching the area more thoroughly when Stephens was sighted.

Police received nearly 400 tips from across the country, including possible sightings of Stephens in Pennsylvania. Officials had also offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Williams ended the press conference Tuesday by pleading for people to think twice before broadcasting their lives on social media platforms.

“I think the people on social media kind of know the power and they know the harm that it can do,” Williams said. “This is a prime example, this is something that should not have been shared around the world. Period. We can’t do this in this country — you just can’t do it.”