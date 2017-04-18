New Bill O'Reilly Accuser as Protesters Hit Fox News HQ

Protesters call for Fox News to fire host Bill O’Reilly at the network’s NYC headquarters Mary Emily O’Hara

Bloom’s Tuesday announcement came just 30 minutes after a protest kicked off at 1211 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, Fox headquarters, where survivors of sexual harassment and assault stood just steps from news studios and demanded that O’Reilly be fired.

“Fox News has a problem with sexual assault — and it’s bigger than just Bill O’Reilly. For years, Fox News executives have provided cover for Bill O’Reilly’s systematic harassment and abuse of other Fox New’s employees – making it hard to take their promises to investigate such crimes seriously.” said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s rights advocacy group

UltraViolet, in a statement Tuesday.

Thomas was joined at Tuesday’s protest by members of the National Organization for Women, Color of Change, HerUnivercity, and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James in addition to survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

More than 300

sexual harassment and assault survivors signed on to a letter to Fox CEO James Murdoch, said speaker Jodeen Olguin-Tayler, who told the crowd that her own experiences of abuse at work inspired her to speak out against the allegations at Fox News.

“Like so many women, and dare I say most women, I’ve been the target of workplace sexual harassment,” said Olguin-Tayler. “I was sexually assaulted at work in my 20’s, in my 30’s, and I’ve been sexually harassed at work while pregnant.”

Public Advocate James addressed the crowd shortly before helping carry four petition boxes — which she said contained 480,000 signatures — to a security guard at the Fox News headquarters doorstep.

“We’ve come here to deliver a petition and a message to Fox,” said James. “And that is: Bill O’Reilly has got to go.”

Earlier in the day, Ultraviolet had commissioned a plane to fly over New York with a banner strung behind it reading “Fox: #DropOReilly, The Sexual Predator.” The group also had movie-sized posters pasted around Midtown that ask “Have you been sexually harassed by Bill?”

In addition to the at least $13 million paid out in secret arbitrations, Fox has

lost dozens of advertisers due to the O’Reilly scandal. By April 5, just four days after the New York Times story blew up public concern, 27 companies had pulled ads from O’Reilly’s show.

A week ago, O’Reilly announced he was taking a vacation. He is expected to return to work on April 24th. Anika Collier Navaroli, senior campaign manager at Color of Change, told NBC News that protesters will be returning on Monday to greet him.