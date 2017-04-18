'Let's End This': In Arkansas, a Victim's Daughter Still Wants Justice

LITTLE ROCK — Susan Khani drove across the state of Arkansas Monday to watch her mother’s killer be executed — but she left disappointed.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to overturn the stay on the death sentence of Don Davis, the man who shot her mother in the back of the head after burglarizing her home in 1990.

“It was the third time that I’ve been through this, so I expected it,” Khani told NBC News Tuesday. “It was a 50/50 for me, so I was prepared. I wasn’t at all surprised.”

She drove down to Varner, Arkansas, where the prison and death chamber is located about 75 miles from the capital, with a friend on Monday afternoon. There she spent more than five hours in a room without access to a television or the internet to gain any insights on how the case was proceeding. Prison officials would periodically provide updates.

“The state has done a really good job,” she said. “I’m frustrated with the people who are against the death penalty and that they’re not taking each case individually and looking at each person and what happened. They’re lumping it all together.”

The decision to schedule eight lethal injections at the end of April didn’t help, she added. She believes the pace only brought greater attention — and opposition — to the executions.

She left the prison with her friend shortly after midnight Tuesday and returned to her hotel in Little Rock.

