Immigrant Rights Activist Found Alive in Mexico

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

For more than a decade, Border Angels has led or supported marches in support of immigrant rights. continuing in that tradition, Castro was headed to the town of Querétaro, about 130 miles northwest of the capital, to support a group of Central American migrants.

Neither the activist’s co-workers nor the U.S. sources — who discussed the case on condition of anonymity — could provide any additional information about what had become of Castro or whether he had ever been in serious danger.

“He is in Mexico City getting a check up,” said Morones. “I don’t know if he has any physical wounds. I just know [Cortes] is with him and the family is overjoyed and excited.”

Morones said Border Angels would soon be expanding a shelter in Imperial Beach, on the California-Mexico border. He said he intends to name the new room the “Hugo Castro Wing.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
New Bill O'Reilly Accuser as Protesters Hit Fox News HQ
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for 'Mild Case of Pneumonia'
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
FDA Approves Nerve Stimulator to Treat Cluster Headaches
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»