Immigrant Rights Activist Found Alive in Mexico

For more than a decade, Border Angels has led or supported marches in support of immigrant rights. continuing in that tradition, Castro was headed to the town of Querétaro, about 130 miles northwest of the capital, to support a group of Central American migrants.

Neither the activist’s co-workers nor the U.S. sources — who discussed the case on condition of anonymity — could provide any additional information about what had become of Castro or whether he had ever been in serious danger.

“He is in Mexico City getting a check up,” said Morones. “I don’t know if he has any physical wounds. I just know [Cortes] is with him and the family is overjoyed and excited.”

Morones said Border Angels would soon be expanding a shelter in Imperial Beach, on the California-Mexico border. He said he intends to name the new room the “Hugo Castro Wing.”