Houston Medical Center’s volunteer passes away weeks after 100th birthday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston Medical Center volunteer who recently celebrated his 100th birthday at the hospital passed away over the weekend.

Jim Burns was born ‘James Burns’ on March 31st, 1917 and became a centenarian just two weeks before his death on April 15, 2017.

A war veteran, Burns volunteered for more than 50 years at Houston Medical Center. His duties were mostly escorting patients in and out of the hospital and helping where ever else he could.

He died at the Heart Georgia Impatient Unit. At his request, there will not be any funeral service held.

